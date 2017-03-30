New senior meals site to open April 5 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Mid-America Nutrition Program will be opening a third meal distribution center and dinning site April 5 in Carbonale. The senior dining site will be located at the Carbondale Community Center, 228 Main St., also known as the ELM Foundation Building.

Mid-America Nutrition Program Executive Director Martha Hagedorn-Krass said they picked April 5 as the opening day because it is Friendship Day.

“We serve a noon meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and peanut butter pie on Friendship Day, the first Wednesday of the month,” Hagedorn-Krass said. “Our senior dining sites are all about sitting down and having lunch with your friends, so we thought April 5 would be a great day to open the site.”

Terri Ramsdell has been hired as Carbondale site manager. Ramsdell, an active member of the Carbondale community, will lead the efforts to develop the clientele and volunteer base.

Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. A $3 donation is suggested for people 60 years and older; anyone younger than 60 may eat for $5.75.

Mid-America Nutrition Program operates two additional senior dining sites in Burlingame and Osage City. In 2016, 24,500 noon meals were served in Osage County; 7,794 meals in congregate settings and 16,710 were home delivered. Each meal provides a third of the recommended daily allowance of nutrients.

One hundred thirty one senior citizens in Osage County currently participate in the senior nutrition program.

“That number likely will increase over the next year with the establishment of the new meal site in Carbondale,” Hagedorn-Krass said.

About Mid-America Nutrition Program, Inc.: Mid-America Nutrition Program is a comprehensive full service program dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of the elderly through home-delivered meals and senior dining site meals in Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Linn, Miami and Osage counties.

The organization provides the nutritional support that will help older people stay healthy and independent in their own homes. All persons 60 years and older and their spouse are eligible for nutrition services. People under the age of 60 with disabilities who reside at home with an eligible senior are also eligible. Mid-America Nutrition Program has been a Meals on Wheels provider since 1979.

For more information, to sign up for meals or to volunteer, contact Ramsdell at (785) 249-0664.

“Lunch reservations are required no later than the day before, make your opening day reservations early,” Hagedorn-Krass said.