OSAGE CITY—The Osage County Herald-Chronicle news office at 527 Market St., Osage City, will be closed Dec. 22-23 in recognition of Christmas and Dec. 30 in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Publication dates and mailing will be unaffected by the holidays. The newspaper will continue to be published on Thursdays, and news and advertising deadline will continue to be at 5 p.m. Monday each week.