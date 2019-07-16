Public drinking water notice rescinded for City of Carbondale

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a Public Drinking Water Notice for the City of Carbondale. The notice was issued because of low levels of Microcystin, a blue-green algae toxin being detected in the drinking water. While the levels and water remained acceptable for drinking, food preparation and household uses, the EPA and KDHE believed it was important to inform consumers.

Samples collected by the City of Carbondale have indicated microcystin levels below laboratory detection levels for drinking water since July 1, 2019. The City of Carbondale drinking water has remained below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10-day Health Advisory levels of 0.3 micrograms per liter and was acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use for the entire Public Notice period.

Microcystins entered the supply due to blue-green algae blooms occurring in Strowbridge Reservoir, which is the source water for the City of Carbondale’s water supply.The Carbondale Public Water Supply has joined the KDHE Public Water Supply Harmful Algal Bloom Voluntary Monitoring Program and will continue to treat and monitor the public water supply for microcystins through October 2019.

Water systems purchasing water from Carbondale: including the City of Scranton and Osage County RWD No. 5, should be aware of the rescinded notice and be assured that their water is acceptable for use, as well.

For consumer questions, contact the water system or you may call KDHE Public Water Supply Section at (785) 296-5514.

Additional information can be found at EPA’s website: Harmful Algal Blooms and Cyanotoxins in Drinking Water (https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/harmful-algal-blooms...)