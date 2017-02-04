Osage City celebrates Tree City USA’s 40th anniversary

OSAGE CITY — Osage City is celebrating 26 years as a Tree City USA, recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. This marks the 40th Anniversary of Tree City USA.

Osage City achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board, a tree-care ordinance, and annual community forestry budget, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in a community like Osage City make smart investments in urban forests. Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits. Congratulate Osage City on its 26 years of commitment to this program.