Osage City Council approves wastewater bids

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Council tentatively approved a $732,787 bring Greeley Excavating, LLC, for both divisions of the septic sewer system project for the city.

“This is the first construction project resulting from our order with the EPA to address deficiencies with the septic sewer system,” said Waldo Margheim, engineering manager for wastewater systems at Burns & McDonnell.

Waldo reviewed the opening of bids, which took place Jan. 23.

“We received three bids,” Margheim said. “All three bids on both divisions, there was one low bidder on both and the total.”

Bids on sewer collection division ranged from $659,097 to $888,853.60; Bids for woork at the lagoon ranged from $73,690 to $623,400.

“There was a very large discrepancy between the three bids for the lagoon work,” Margheim said. “The low bid was a little higher than what we thought our estimate was going to be.”

Greeley was the low bidder on both the collection system and lagoon repair bids.

“The low bidder is proposing to de-water the first cell and move the sludge to do the work,” Margheim said. “The other way would be to de-water the sludge and remove all of the sludge. That adds $300,000 to 400,000 to the project. It’s not a sludge removal project, but that’s what they felt they needed to do to do the work.”

Margheim also contacted other prospective contractors who did not turn in bids, all of which cited ample work in the area for not completing their bids. He said one of the bidders agreed with Greeley’s plan for the project.

“He was going to do it similar to the low bidder,” Margheim said. “It’s still a low bid, compared to what we thought it’d be, but it does fall in line to what another contractor was going to do.

“I talked to them, they were still very comfortable with their bid,” Margheim said. “They’ve done lagoon work before. That, along with all the references working out, we recommend handing both parts of the work to them.”

The council unanimously approved accepting the low bid from Greeley Excavating of 732,787 for Division A and B of sanitary sewer project, pending the required conditions of Government Assistant Services and the CDBG guidelines.

GreatLIFE contract

The city staff and golf board members discussed the contract for the GreatLIFE affiliate program. Bryan Minnis, GreatLIFE, was scheduled to attend the meeting, but was unable to attend for personal reasons.

“It worked out to be $1,350 a month instead of $1,000 – a few extra things in there,” said Rod Willis, city manager.

Richard Burkdoll, golf board president, noted an additional $250 per month for the point of sale computer. Rick Godderz, city attorney also noted a $100 per month charge for software, email and web hosting.

“Talking with Bryan, it sound like they were going to provide us with that, initially,” Burkdoll said. “I thought they were pretty much understanding they have no money.”

“Maybe we’d better put the pencil to the paper and sharpen it a little bit,” Godderz said. “It’s probably closer to $17,000 you’re going to be paying to them.”

“I guess we’ll table until the next one, give it a comparison, give Bryan a chance to talk this through,” said Quintin Robert, mayor. “Truth is, no one’s really had much time to look at this.”

In other business, the council:

• approved a 3.9 percent bid for a lease-purchase on a 2016 John Deere 35G compact excavator, for two annual payments of $21,446.75.

Since the city received no other bids, the council discussed widening bids to all county banks for future lease purchases.

• approved the purchase of a puller-tension trailer for $32,310 and a reel trailer for $10,159. Both trailers were the low bid from Brooks Brothers.

• approved the city-county connecting links agreement in the amount of $342, as requested by the Osage County Commission.

• tabled discussion of the downtown speakers system.

“They said they need to regroup and revamp,” Willis said.

• reappointed Rod Willis for two-year term to KMEA Board of Directors.

• approved the transfer of property to move a tract of land from the Public Building Commission back to the city.

“When we refinanced the bonds that did the lake project,” Willis said. “We transferred the property back to the city. This tract evidently got missed.”