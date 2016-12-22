Osage City golf course to become GreatLIFE affiliate

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Council met with Bryan Minnis, GreatLIFE chief development officer, during its Dec. 13 regular meeting.

Minnis presented a background on similar courses and management opportunities available through the company, then fielded questions from council and audience members, which included several Osage City County Club board members.

He introduced three options, including franchise and management options, but focused on an affiliate program.

“The affiliate program allows club like yours to take advantage of some of the things we have because of our size and because of our expertise,” Minnis said. “You can get a lot of things you get from a management contact without having to pay for it. An affiliate deal, we have less at risk, and we think you do, too.”

He offered the affiliate program with a $1,000 per month price tag.

“It’s about a $12,000 a year expense,” Minnis said. “We won’t be on property a whole lot. We’ll be on property a couple times a month. Mostly looking at agronomy. We think we can probably help you tremendously with the quality of conditions.”

Minnis said the city would also benefit from the marketing and management experience, as well as its size.

“We’re a popular company within the golf course supplier world,” Minnis said. “When you’re a part of our affiliate program, you take advantage of that buying power.”

Later in the meeting, Minnis said savings on items like chemicals and seed typically are between 8 and 15 percent.

Minnis noted the consulting aspect of GreatLIFE, but commended the recent management of the course.

“You really don’t have an expense problem at the golf course,” he said. “You run it really tight. You have a revenue problem, just like 95 percent of every golf course in America.”

Minnis hoped to bring more memberships and visitors to the course through reciprocal play offered through GreatLIFE affiliated courses, which include courses in Osawatomie, Ottawa and Topeka. He said there were around 25-30 golf courses within a “reasonable” distance members could play for free.

Minnis commended the course’s fundraising through tournaments, saying it reflected on the efforts to preserve the course.

“You guys are killing in golf tournaments,” Minnis said. “This community is obviously pretty committed to the golf course. It’s like 7 percent of your total revenues.”

He also said he hoped to promote youth golfing through camps and support of the high school golf team, which he was pleased exists.

“As the success of golf team goes, so does the popularity of golf,” Minnis said. “Success and pride of golf team goes, so does participation at golf course.”

After fielding questions, Minnis and the council began to settle on a plan.

“What kind of term are you looking for on the affiliate program? A year?” asked Quintin Robert, mayor.

“We’d probably do a year, with a three-year option if you want to renew,” Minni said.

He said the shorter contract allowed both parties to re-asses in a year. Richard Burkdoll, newly elected golf board president, looked for direction as the course approached annual membership renewals.

“We need some kind of time table of what’s gong to happen,” Burkdoll said.

“If we advise the city to make a due modification, we would not suggest to raise the dues,” Minnis said. “Our advice would be, in the first year, to do a referral program.”

After several meetings of discussion, Becky Brewer, council member, pushed the option to a vote.

“We’ve kicked this around a lot,” Brewer said. “Are we getting to the point, where we could say entering in with them is something we want to do?”

“I think it’s a benefit,” said Dale Schwieger, council member.

Schwieger also suggested a committee of council members, city staff and golf board members be formed to steer direction of the course.

“I’m going to make a motion that we agree to contract with GreatLIFE for the a year, starting in March,” Brewer said, noting an offer from Minnis to provide guidance to the golf board in leading up to the start of the season.

The council unanimously approved. Burkdoll thanked the council for their support.

“If it doesn’t work, by god, we’ve tried about every aspect we can try,” Robert said.