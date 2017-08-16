Good weather, attendance for annual fair

OVERBROOOK – Pleasant temperatures last week helped boost attendance at the Overbrook Osage County Fair Aug. 9-12.

“We had very good attendance. The weather was perfect,” Dave Hesseltine, Overbrook fair board president, said.

The fair began Wednesday, Aug. 9, with exhibit entries and judging, as well as the annual King and Queen Crowning Ceremony. Lily Shultz was crowned 4-H Queen, and Royce Cowan was crowned 4-H King.

