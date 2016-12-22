Overbrook's new used dump truck requires repair

OVERBROOK—Don Bryant, maintenance supervisor for Overbrook, informed the Overbrook City Council Dec. 14 the city’s dump truck, which was purchased in October for $13,500, has broken down and will require major repairs.

“The truck is presently at Hoyt’s Truck Service awaiting approval from you as a council to approve the repairs,” Bryant said. “The best-case scenario will still cost $10,000, and the worst would cost $15,000. The number one cylinder has broken rings and the liner is also cracked, allowing the coolant into the engine oil.”

Carol Baughman, council member, motioned for the approval of $12,000 to $15,000 for repairs of the truck. The council approved. Bryant thanked the council for the support.

Bryant also informed the council discrepancies found during a recent Kansas State Department of Labor visit have a Jan. 24 deadline. He believed there would be plenty of time to complete.

Other maintenance issues include sealing windows at the library, which allowed water to leak in.

“We won’t know if the sealing has worked until we get another rain,” Bryant said. “The sheetrock will be repaired once we know the leaks have been eliminated.”

Cathy Sowers, city treasurer, said money received from the county property taxes for this year is up about $17,000 from last year. $394,632 has been distributed to Overbrook, above the projected $377,000.

After reviewing the budget with the council, Schultz asked for a motion to approve November’s budget. The council obliged.

Terry Hollingsworth, police chief, gave the police report. In November, there were 23 citations issued, six in the school zone; nine new cases, resulting in three arrests; and two minor traffic accidents.

He said there have been 86 cases so far this year, which is down from previous years. He also said Overbrook police department and other police departments were involved with the chase of a stolen dump truck from Franklin County.

Hollingsworth said employment ads for an additional officer have been placed in the county newspaper, the Kansas Peace Officers Association web site, the Overbrook city government website and the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

In other business, the council:

• approved continuing a service contract with Carbondale Veterinary Clinic for stray dogs and cats.

• approved cereal malt beverage license for Overbrook Spirits for two years; a juke box license for Double D’s; and a gaming license for Conrad’s.

• approved auditing fee from Karlin and Long, LLC for $5,200.

• heard from Don Schultz, mayor, about completing employee reviews so the council could discuss them at the January regular meeting.

• approved year-end salary bonuses for city employees, totaling $1,400.

• approved 550-cent increase for LaVerna Gray, assistant city clerk, who has completed her probationary period.