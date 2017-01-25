Police seeking suspect in Osage City bank robbery

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Police Department is asking for the publics assistance locating a man who was involved in the robbery Wednesday morning at Landmark National Bank, 102 S. Sixth St., in Osage City.

According to Fred Nech, Osage City police chief, an unknown while male, approximately 30 years, walked into the bank around 9:04 a.m. this morning.

“He told the teller this was a robbery,” Nech said. “He asked for $100, $50 and $20 bills.”

The suspect has been described as bearded, wearing a black button-up coat over a brown hoodie, blue jeans and unlaced tan shoes. He left the bank, heading west, in what appeared to be a newer-looking white Ford F150 four-door truck with a front guard, possibly with Missouri plates. The vehicle was possibly seen on U.S. 56 Highway near Admire around 9:30 a.m.

“After he robbed the bank, he left westbound on Market Street,” Nech said. “He did not present a weapon. It was not an armed robbery.”

Nech said the public should treat the subject as armed and dangerous. If encountered, dial 911.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office had contacted Osage City USD 420 to request the schools be placed under lockdown. That lockdown was released shortly after 10 a.m.

“I do have an officer in the school,” Nech said. “Just to keep everyone calm.”

Nech said the bank will remain closed until police process the scene.

Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer for Landmark National Bank, commented briefly on the incident.

“I can confirm our associates are all safe and all our customers accounts are safe and secure,” Herpich said. “We will remain closed until local police have closed their investigation.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, police and sheriffs are participating in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Osage City Police Department at (785) 528-3131, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121, or Osage County Crime Stoppers at (800) OSCRIME.



Police are looking for a suspect, driving what appeared to be a newer-looking white 2004 Ford SX4.