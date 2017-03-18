Program considered for Burlingame brick restoration

BURLINGAME — Wesley Colson, Burlingame city superintendent, talked about the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP) for Burlingame’s brick roads at the March 7 Burlingame City Council meeting. CCLIP provides funds up to $300,000 for surface preservation, $1 million for pavement restoration and $1 million for geometric improvement. Applications for CCLIP are due March 17.

“Looks like a pretty good opportunity to come by some free money,” said Colson. “We would have to have a contractor contract it out, but that’s what the money would go towards.”

Rick Godderz, Burlingame city attorney, thought that having an engineer before the application would be wise.

“The advantage of having an engineer read it and sign off on it improves significantly,” said Godderz.

“Maybe we can start working on it January next year,” said Colson.

“If the state has any money,” responded Godderz.

New bucket truck

Colson brought up quotes for a new bucket truck from Altech and Terex. The quote from Altech was $108,915 and from Terex $104,735. Colson said Altech, based out of Missouri, had sent a demo unit whereas Terex couldn’t.

“Topeka said they liked Altech,” said Colson. “Their field service is good.”

Burlingame’s bucket truck has been in use for 20 years and has front-end problems. A hydraulic hose is cracking and is in need of major attention, according to Colson.

There is $90,000 in equipment reserves. John R. Welch, city auditor, recommended spreading the lease out over five years.

“If you have to do a repair, you’re going to need a reserve,” said Welch. “By doing a lease, you spread it out over five years, so it doesn’t hurt the budget.”

Council moved to work with area banks to set up a lease purchase agreement.

Trees to be planted

Carolyn Strohm proposed purchasing 300 seedlings or dry roots for Arbor Day, April 28. The trees would be distributed to students and from city hall. The white dogwoods suggested, grow about 25 feet and come in bundles of 50 for $30. Strohm thought the city would need 175 to 200 seedlings. According to Strohm, it would be cheaper to get the trees through the Arbor Day Association rather than the forestry department.

“How many of these trees are going to be cut down?” Colson asked.

“There’s no guarantee people would plant it where it belongs,” Carolyn replied, “we’re trying to educate people on this kind of thing.”

Brochures will be given with the seedlings to inform people on appropriate handling and planting of the trees.

Lions Club building repairs

The Lions Club building in Burlingame needs repairs. Leon Sink, owner, had been quoted $20,000 to $30,000 for the building, but now wants $3,000 plus what he owed on back taxes, $541.38.

“That building is going to have to come down if it’s not fixed,” said Vikki Demars, Mayor. “We may have to take the building ourselves and fix it, I don’t know what else to do.”

According to Demars, the brick wall inside the building would cost about $8,000 to repair, not including bare walls.

The Council could not come to a decision on the property.

Audit contract terminated

A motion was passed, 4-0, to terminate the city’s contract with Aldrich & Company as city auditor, in lieu of John R. Welch, auditor. Patty Atchison, Burlingame city clerk, reached out to the job references for Welch, and was happy with results.

“I feel like the references were very honest because it was one clerk talking to another,” Atchison said. “They were more than happy to give a reference.”

Sunflower Foundation project



The Council discussed The Sunflower Foundation’s pilot projects for communities that do not have fresh foods. There are different programs available that depend on the needs of the community.

“It’s basically a program for communities that don’t have fresh vegetables and things like that,” said Demars. “We asked them some questions and gave them a rundown of our community.”

In other business, the council:

• heard there is a property where the garage has fallen in. The mortgage title company that owns the property is based in Florida. Godderz suggested procedures to notify the owners.

“Well, we can send them a notice just like we do with any other landowner,” said Godderz. “We’ll send them a proper notice following procedure to tear it down and send them the bill for it.”

• learned that the front door to Burlingame City Hall broke because of heavy winds Monday evening.

• approved an advertisement with KVOE 101.7, at $84, for the basketball state championships.

• heard from Michelle Mullinix, council member, that Jones Park has no trash cans.

• learned that Rick Godderz wrote a letter regarding backfill of lots after demolition.

• heard there was a computer virus at the Burlingame power plant. Kevin Fry, Burlingame webmaster, was called to remove it.