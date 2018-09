The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released the following announcement.

“During the early morning hours this morning, numerous vehicles in the City of Carbondale and the City of Scranton were burglarized.

If you have any information, please contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 785-828-3121 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-OSCRIME.

A reminder, please do not leave valuables like money, electronics, and weapons in your vehicle. Please lock your vehicle and keep your belongings safe.”