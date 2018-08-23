Sept. 29, 1949 – Aug. 21, 2018

BURLINGAME — Richard "Rich" L. Taylor, Burlingame, died on Aug. 21, 2018. He was 68.

He was born Sept. 29, 1949 in Osceola, Iowa, the son of Orval D. and Teresa C. Ring Taylor. He attended Burlingame High School, Burlingame, and then joined the United States Air Force. He served honorably in Vietnam, then attended the University of Kansas and Sheldon Jackson University, Alaska. He farmed with his dad, worked in the auto business and retired from Burlingame Township. He was a life member of Disabled American Veterans and a member of the VFW and American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orval D. Taylor, on Oct. 29, 2016.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa C. Taylor, Carbondale; his wife, Karen S. Taylor, Burlingame; his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Elton L. and Susan K. Taylor, Burlingame; two daughters, Wendy R. Taylor and son-in-law Jed W. Robbins, Burlingame; Denise E. Montgomery and son-in-law Eric L. Montgomery, Wamego; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three sisters, Lee Ann (Dannie) Smiley, Christy (Tim) Simon, Cathy (Loren) Johannes and a brother, John Henry Taylor.

Richard was cremated. A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edward Ted Rowe VFW Post 2709 and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.