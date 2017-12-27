Ruth (Shrader) Row

Ruth [Schrader] Row, Age 97 passed away Dec. 21 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1920 in Olivet Ks. Her parents were Charles and Mena [Casten] Schrader.
She grew up on a farm near Olivet and attended Olivet schools and was a member of the Olivet United Methodist Church.
In 1950 she married William Row on November 1, he preceded her in death, in 2007.
She was the fourth of five sisters, oldest sister Pauline Supple, twin sisters Louise Miller and Lucille McCreight also preceded her in death.
Her youngest sister Lois McLain Macon, Ga. survives along with numerous nieces and nephews. The five Schrader sisters all lived to be 95 plus years old and will pass away in the same order in which they were born.
Graveside services were held Dec. 27, 2017 at Lakeside Memorial Garden in Somerset.
