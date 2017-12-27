Ruth (Shrader) Row

By Vickie Moss on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 13:09

Ruth [Schrader] Row, Age 97 passed away Dec. 21 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1920 in Olivet Ks. Her parents were Charles and Mena [Casten] Schrader.
She grew up on a farm near Olivet and attended Olivet schools and was a member of the Olivet United Methodist Church.
In 1950 she married William Row on November 1, he preceded her in death, in 2007.
She was the fourth of five sisters, oldest sister Pauline Supple, twin sisters Louise Miller and Lucille McCreight also preceded her in death.
Her youngest sister Lois McLain Macon, Ga. survives along with numerous nieces and nephews. The five Schrader sisters all lived to be 95 plus years old and will pass away in the same order in which they were born.
Graveside services were held Dec. 27, 2017 at Lakeside Memorial Garden in Somerset.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us