Scranton to host “Saturday in the Park”

Scranton, this weekend

SCRANTON — Scranton will host “Saturday in the Park” beginning at 6:30 a.m. June 23.

The day’s events will kick off with a breakfast from 6:30 to 9 a.m. prepared by the Scranton Lions Club. The Lions will also sponsor the parade starting at 10 a.m. Vendors will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. five bouncy houses and a water slide will be available for the children. A bounce bracelet may be purchased to cover the four hours. Plus a dunk tank with city council, maintenance, chief of police and other individuals will be available for you to enjoy.

Bring your vintage tractors and join the fun at the vintage tractor show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jaws of life exhibit and car smash presented by the Scranton Fire Department will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A hot dog lunch will be served from 11:30 to 2 p.m. at the community building. Goodwill donations accepted. An ice cream social will be held 7 to 9 p.m. or while supplies last. A goodwill donation will be accepted.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks at dusk and enjoy an ending to a fun filled day.

For more information, call city hall at (785) 793-2414 or Tim Nedeau at (785) 806-0322.