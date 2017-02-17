Senior house project seeking lots in Overbrook

OVERBROOK—Representatives of a six-community senior housing projects spoke with the Overbrook City Council during its Feb. 8 regular meeting.

“If you’ll remember, a couple years ago, Osage County Economic Development Corporation submitted an application to the Kansas Resource Housing Corporation,” said Bill Caton, project manager. “We were not able to secure an investor for the tax credits. We now have secured an investor for 26 units in various communities.”

Caton said the project planned to place units in Burlingame Lyndon, Osage City and Overbrook in Osage County, along with Harveyville and Williamsburg.

“The good news is, we have a very good chance of securing the tax credits at this time,” Caton said. “The bad news is, we have not found a site in Overbrook yet.”

Caton said he had considered several sites, including a site at Fifth and Walnut streets and another at Elm and Marker streets.

“I have not been able to get ahold of the landowners,” Caton said.

Caton and David Osborne, contractor for the project, hoped to find a lot suitable to place two duplexes.

“Each one of these duplexes is $350,000,” Caton said. “It’s going to be over a $600,000 investment in Overbrook.”

Caton discussed a continued desire for the city to waive fees for utility taps and building permits, but said he would come to a future meeting with a request for a supporting resolution.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to ask you to sign that without an address,” Caton said.

Caton said he would continue to attempt to secure lots, noting an April 1 deadline for the project.

“It’d have to be very quick,” Caton said. “If we don’t have site control here, we’re not going to be able to build here. We want to build here. We think Overbrook is a great place.”

Caton and the council discussed using two separate lots, and an additional site for two lots. He and the council remained positive going forward.

“We’re going to be back next month, we’ll sign off and be ready to go,” Caton said.

Leaking funds

Council members and staff discussed a continuing deficit in the water and sewer fund.

“Roughly speaking, we’re spending more than we’re taking in,” said Jon Brady, council member. “No doubt about it. Most of it is salary.”

Brady said all of the maintenance salaries, including general and street repair, are currently paid out of the water fund.

“I’m not in favor of raising water-sewer rates, based on the fact that all that labor is there,” said Don Shultz, mayor. “The goal here is, at the end of the year, not to have less money than you started the year with.”

Brady said the fund started the year with $86,000 and ended with $15,000. Cathy Sowers, city treasurer, said the general fund gained $13,000, indication an overall loss of $58,000.

Brady said he had been working on water rate increases with Jim Koger, city clerk.

“If there’s a need to adjust the water rates, it’s better to do it in increments,” Shultz said.

Brady said he would continue to look at those rates.

Sowers also noted a decline in funds being received by the county, despite a six-mill increase in property taxes. Shultz also asked about back taxes that should have been paid off to allow the sale of the of the Overbrook BP building to Casey’s General Store.

“There is still a tremendous lack of transparency at the county,” Shultz said.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Sowers said. “I emailed Shari (Weber, county treasurer). I asked specifically about why did we receive less money (this month) than 2016? It doesn’t make any doggone sense.”

Sowers said the city received $162,323 in January 2017 and $185,560 in January 2016.

“I emailed Shari,” Sowers said. “I’m sure we’ll get a lot there.”

The council approved the treasurer’s report, which noted a $12,000 payment to Hoyt Truck Service for repair of the city dump truck and the losses in the water-sewer account.

In other business, the council:

• hosted Jan Nissen, ECCHIC Group, who discussed insurance option for the city. Nissen presented a plan, which combined plans with higher deductibles and a health-savings account for the city.

“Rather than reduce the cost, you’re just increasing the value,” Nissen said. “This will give us more than we’re currently getting.”

The savings from the reduction from $4,932 to $2,869 would be kept in an account to cover the difference in employee expenses.

• discussed the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Overbrook Attendance Center School Zone review report.

“Several things to addressed – signs that are crooked, signs that are worn out, a couple crosswalks that need painted - things that we can do as stewards of our town,” Shultz said.

Shultz discussed updates to the flashing signs set to be completed over spring break.

• discussed pool updates for the upcoming season. Melissa Jeannerette, parks and recreation, said there would be some increases in rates, which she said were in line with similar pools.

With the changes, the family pass would increase $25 to $150, the swim team pass would increase $25 to $125, and water aerobics will increase to $3 for a class and $40 for a summer pass. The pool is set to open May 20.

The council also approved Jeannerette and Trent Moore attend a two-day training session March 7-8 in Topeka for $275 each, if both are available.

• approved payment plans for five delinquent utility accounts. Two residences, who were not able to be contacted, were set for shutoff the following morning.

• by consensus, approved LaVerna Gray attend City Clerk Spring Conference March 15-17 in Wichita, at $300 per person plus hotel cost.

“The last one I went to, they gave me homework,” Gray said. “You work hard.”