Sheriff’s investigating surge in vehicle thefts

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance regarding the theft of eight vehicles over the last week.

A report detailing the thefts was released by the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 10, a 1989 Ford flat bed, blue with rust color, bearing Kansas license plate 303ETM was taken in the area of 201st and Urish Road.

On Jan. 9, a 1984-85 Chevrolet truck that was gray in color was stolen in the 800 block of 125th Street. This vehicle has an unknown expired tag.

“In the last week, numerous vehicles have been taken in Osage City, rural Lyndon, Lebo, Vassar and Carbondale,” the report said. “All but the two trucks have been recovered.”

Additional attempted vehicle thefts occurred during the morning of Jan. 10 in Osage City and around 125th Street, northwest of Carbondale. According to sheriff, one vehicle theft included a handgun, which has not been recovered.

“At this time, the suspect(s) in these vehicle burglaries and theft should be considered armed and dangerous,” the report said. “The suspect is described as a white male.”

Deputies and the Osage City Police Department are working any leads for identifications of any suspects.

Both the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Osage City Police Department are asking anyone with suspicious activity to contact the sheriff’s office at (785) 828-3121 or call 911 immediately for an emergency.

“Please remove keys from your vehicle, lock the doors and remove valuables,” the report said. “Anyone with information, please contact Osage County Crime Stoppers at (877) OSCRIME.”