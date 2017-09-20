Stolen items recovered after car burglaries

OSAGE CITY – Stolen items, including handguns, were recovered by the Osage County Sheriff’s Department last week after a rash of burglaries from vehicles.

The sheriff’s department executed a search warrant at a residence on Sept. 12 at 214 S. Sixth St. in Osage City. The warrant was related to several car burglaries in the Osage City area the night of Sept. 7 or early morning hours of Sept. 8, according to a press release.

Numerous stolen items were recovered, including handguns.

Some of the vehicle burglaries may not have been reported to the Osage City Police Department or the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department asks vehicle owners to check their vehicles to see if they are missing items and, if so, to call the sheriff’s office at (785) 828-3121 or the Osage City Police Department at (785) 528-3131.

The case is under investigation by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage City Police Department. It will be forwarded to the Osage County Attorney’s Office for possible charges once the investigation is completed.