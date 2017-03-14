Storm safety class March 23 at Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — Every year, the National Weather Service in Topeka presents severe weather safety and information talks, which are open to the general public.

The training course for Osage County will be 7 p.m. March 23 at the Santa Fe Trail High School Auditorium, 15701 S. California Road.

Presentations are typically around 90 minutes long, and are given by a meteorologist from the NWS office. The 2017 show will focus on severe storm safety, preparedness and awareness. Storm structure and accurate identification of important cloud features associated with super cells and squall line thunderstorms are also touched on.

The NWS encourages everyone to call once it is safe to do so in order to pass along critical information about any severe weather experienced. In addition to attending a class, participants are asked to complete the online training modules found at https://www.meted.ucar.edu/training_course.php?id=23

All county spotters and others who are interested in becoming spotters are asked to complete this training as an introduction to basic spotting concepts.

Courses are held in each county, previous courses were held in Coffey and Lyon counties, and a course will be 7 p.m. March 13 at Celebration Hall, 1701 S. Elm, Ottawa. The course scheduled for March 6 in Shawnee County was cancelled due to severe weather that evening.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/top.