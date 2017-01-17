Suspect arrested for 15 vehicle thefts

SCRANTON—The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of municipal and state agencies, ended a pursuit and manhunt with the arrest Jan. 14 of a suspect wanted for the theft of numerous vehicles around Osage County.

The suspect, Samson Michael Davenport, 27, Osage City, was taken into custody at 8:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of west 197th Street in rural Scranton.

“Davenport was arrested for an Osage County Warrant for Violation of Kansas Registration Act, flee and elude and possession of stolen property,” said Laurie Dunn, Osage County sheriff. “Davenport had been driving a stolen pickup taken from Overbrook earlier in the day.

“The suspect was located without incident and arrested,” Dunn said. “At this time Davenport is a suspect in approximately 15 cases since January 3,” Dunn said.

Prior to the arrest, the suspect was seen running on foot near 197th between Fairlawn and Wanamaker. He fled after being pursued in a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500. The vehicle had been stolen from 189th and U.S. 56 Highway.

Residents in the area were told to lock their vehicles, and contact friends and relatives in the area to do the same.

Multiple agencies assisted with the arrest, including Osage City, Carbondale and Scranton police departments, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“We ended up with two K9 units, a bird (KHP helicopter) and various troopers,” Dunn said.

Sheriffs also received assistance from Burlingame, Carbondale, Scranton and Osage City police departments.

Dunn said a total of three vehicles had been stolen Saturday – two near Overbrook and one in rural Osage County. Many of the stolen vehicles were older, and were unlocked with keys found inside.

She also said a missing firearm reported last week had been recovered in another recovered vehicle.

“There were no injuries, and no damage to any county vehicles,” Dunn said.

Dunn credited social media with helping get the word out about the manhunt.

“We put it out on Facebook,” Dunn said. “We had 22,000 hits and 900 shares. We’ll probably start using it a lot more.”

All cases we set to be turned over to the Osage County attorney Jan. 17. Davenport is being held at the Osage County Jail with a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

Davenport is listed as a registered sex offender in Osage City for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 16 years of age (age 14), a 2009 conviction.

Dunn noted the arrest wrapped up significant work by deputies over the last 10 days.

“I’ve got some hard working people in my office,” Dunn said.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about these stolen vehicles is urged to contact Osage County Crimestoppers at (877) OSCRIME.