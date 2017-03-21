Today, March 21, another 'No Burn Day'

From the Osage County Emergency Management office:

ALL BURN PERMITS ARE SUSPENDED FOR TODAY MAR 21, 2017 “THIS IS A NO BURN DAY” NO OUTSIDE BURNING ALLOWED

OSAGE-308 AM CDT TUE MAR 21 2017

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...

THE RANGELAND FIRE DANGER INDEX WILL BE IN THE VERY HIGH CATEGORY THIS AFTERNOON.

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER MEANS...FIRE CONTROL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT AND REQUIRE EXTENDED EFFORT. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

There will be a very high rangeland fire danger across the northern and central counties of the CWA this afternoon, with the greatest coverage along the I-70 corridor through the mid and late afternoon hours. Minimum RHs will drop into the 25 to 35 percent range and northeast surface winds will increase to 15 to 20 MPH with some gusts up near 30 MPH. Any planned burns may become uncontrollable wild fires.

This is in effect until 8:00 AM 22 Mar 2017 and may be extended.