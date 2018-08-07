Treinen named All Star

By Tammy Schlingmann on Sun, 07/08/2018 - 20:13

The MLB announced on ESPN announced selection for the All Star teams. Blake Treinen, Osage City, who is the closer pitcher for the Oakland Athletics has been named to the American League All-Star Team! The 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game will play on Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. it is Treinen’s first career All-Star selection. Congratulations, Blake.

https://athletics.mlblogs.com/blake-treinen-american-league-all-star-770...

http://mediadownloads.mlb.com/mlbam/2018/07/07/Podcast_2240592283_1500k.m4v

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us