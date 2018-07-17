Treinen's First All Star Game

By Tammy Schlingmann on Tue, 07/17/2018 - 02:19

Be sure to watch Blake Treinen in his first All Star game. The game airs at 6:30 p.m. (CDT) this evening on FOX.

