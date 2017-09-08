Two local projects to air on TV

By Vickie Moss on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 10:26
Eddington family
McFarland

Families prepare for TV debut

LYNDON — County residents can expect to see local residents, the Edington family from Lyndon and the McFarland family from Osage City on A&E Network’s subsidiary, FYI network’s new television show “You Can’t Turn That Into A House” in the next couple of weeks.

The show builds houses out of materials and things that typically wouldn’t be used for construction. One show that already aired featured a home built from two abandoned school busses.

Red Arrow Industries LLC (RAI) is the production company from Knoxville Tennessee that is handling the filming process. They expected to film nine episodes in and around the Kansas City area.

Marc McFarland of Osage City was asked to be the contractor on the local projects.

To read the full story, see the PDF Edition.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us