U.S. 75 reopened after injury accident

U.S. 75 was closer for around 8 a.m. this morning, due to an injury accident at 189th Street, where a van collided with a semi trailer.

The driver of the van was taken from the scene by air ambulance. Sources have reported he was flown to Stormont Vale Healthcare, Topeka, and then transported to University of Kansas Medical Center in Topeka. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Responding agencies included the Kansas Highway Patrol, Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage County Fire District No. 1 Carbondale, Osage County EMS and Lifestar Air Ambulance.

The road was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

(Photo by Tammy Schlingmann/Herald-Chronicle)