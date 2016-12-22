USD 420 board reviews first semester of preschool

SCRANTON—The USD 434 Board of Education reviewed the first semester of the district-wide preschool program, which initiated this school year at Scranton Attendance Center.

The district offers half-day preschool to 3-year-olds and day-long preschool for 4-year-olds. Nearly 100 children are enrolled in the program.

“If you build it, they will come, and boy have they come,” said Theresa Foster, preschool teacher. “Kids do amazing things for other students. It’s awesome we have three-year-olds coming. The older ones are taking the younger ones under their wing.”

She said the students help in the development of other students, citing one student who was behind in speech skills.

“The celebration the other kids give to the student, it’s amazing,” Foster said. “They want him to succeed, and they set him up for success.”

Foster said those skills help reduce the need for special educators later.

“I hope those relationships last a lifetime,” Foster said. “For when a para(educator) isn’t available, or they don’t need a para(educator), because they have that peer support.”

Becky Coltrane, preschool teacher, said the district’s offering of preschool has increased access.

“Fourty-some kiddos that come to preschool wouldn’t have gotten to be here,” Coltrane said.

She noted the advancement of students in social skills.

“In preschool, they teach them the soft skills that kids are lacking when the get older,” Coltrane said. “(Skills) they say kids are lacking, (learning) to communicate, to share. I feel it’s going to make a huge difference in years to come.”

The preschool followed suggestions from the kindergarten on skills they wanted students to having coming into grade school.

“A lot of kids can already meet some of those goals they’ve set,” Coltrane said. “They’re going to be beyond ready.”

The board commended the teachers and shared praise of the programs success.

“They’ve great teachers and they do a great job,” said Michele Ferris, board member.

“We’ve done a lot a good things, but I think this might be the best,” said Randy Boudeman, board president.

In other business, the board:

• approved the Chromebook repair policy, outlining procedure for each building.

• approved a high school class schedule change, reducing freshman rotation to from a year-long to a semester program.

“It would be health and communication,” said Patrick Graham, Santa Fe Trail High School principal. “It’d give freshman another elective, and let me use my teachers differently.”

In response to a question from Jason Supple, board member, Graham said the students would have the opportunity to take a financial class as an elective later in high school.

“There’s a trade off, I don’t disagree,” Graham said.

• approved extension of all administrative contracts, with the exception of Michael Flax, Carbondale Attendance Center principal, who asked for his contract not to be renewed.

• approved a resolution extending board terms through the second Monday of January.

“So we get to change in the middle of the year,” Boudeman said, sarcastically.

The procedural move complies with the legislative change addressing the board of education elections.

• heard the district will begin strategic planning with a meeting of students, staff, community personnel and board members Jan. 6, 2017.

“That becomes our plan for the next five years, that becomes our accreditation,” said Steve Pegram, superintendent.

• tentatively approved a district-wide food pantry, to be housed at Scranton Attendance Center. Michael Fulton, project organizer, said one to two classrooms would be needed, which the board indicated were available.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a great idea,” said Boudeman. “We’d just have to see what you want and what you need.”

• discussed memorandums of understanding relating to current and future facility use. Pegram and Keith Johnson, athletic director, would review the agreements and present possible changes.

• approve the resignation of Karen Gallagher, and the employment of Andrea Cordonnier, Carbondale Attendance Center nurse; Holly Ullery, assistant girls basketball coach; Cindy Markley, CAC paraprofessional; Debra Arnold, CAC paraprofessional; Kali Hinman, high school science teacher; and Travisray Salyers, high school business teacher; and transfers of Susan Sisco, to technology department; Alison Folger, high school English; and Doug Lester, CAC maintenance.