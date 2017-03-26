USD 421 extends search for new superintendent

By Tammy Schlingmann on Sun, 03/26/2017 - 10:35

LYNDON — The USD 421 Board of Education interviewed three candidates during special meetings March 13-15 for the superintendent position that will be vacant after June 30. Cheryl Cook, superintendent, had submitted her resignation during the Oct. 12, 2016, board meeting, which the board accepted.

The three candidates who were interviewed were Troy Damman, superintendent of USD 272, Downs; Adam McDaniel, superintendent of USD 322, Onaga; and Jeff Jones, principal of West Palins High School, Ransom.

Following the final interview on March 15, the board approved not to offer a contract for employment to any of the three candidates.

At the special meeting March 20, the board approved reopening the application process with McPherson & Jacobson for the superintendent search, extending the search until March 30.

