Water main break in Overbrook

Water line repair

Jim Koger, Overbrook City Clerk, has announced a water line break at the S.E. corner of the Kansas State Bank parking lot, alley east of Santa Fe Trail and Maple streets.

Crews are on site and hope to isolate it to the area on the east side of Maple north from Market Street to fifth Street, east to Walnut, and south to Market. Surrounding areas may also be affected.

Right now, there is no estimate as to how long the repair will take.

You may experience lowered pressures and some water discoloration.

If you have questions, call Overbrook City Hall at (785) 665-7328.