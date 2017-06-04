Youth rides at Wings in the Spring

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1535 will be holding a Young Eagles Rally 9 a.m. to noon April 8 at the Osage City Airport, weather permitting. If you would like to look at airplanes close up and talk to aircraft minded people, come out and enjoy the camaraderie. Children ages eight to 17 will be able to participate in a free airplane ride.

Free transportation will be provided by Osage County Public Transportation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bus will leave from behind Peterson Assisted Living/east side of Osage County Senior Center. The bus will transport interested individuals to the airport and back.

EAA is an international aviation membership association founded in 1953 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Local chapters are located in all 50 states and many countries. Members are aviation enthusiasts of every age group, including many airline and commercial pilots, engineers, business people and even astronauts. They enjoy all types of airplanes, including “experimental” aircraft, aircraft built by individual craftsmen, rather than in a factory. Experimental refers to the category of aircraft designed by the FAA for these types of airplanes. Similar to standard category aircraft, experimental aircraft are inspected and certified airworthy by FAA.

Children of all ages are welcome to visit the airplanes.

For more information, contact Jim Smith at (785) 220-9937.