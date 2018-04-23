Feb. 9, 1926 – April 22, 2018

OVERBROOK — Ada L. Bourne died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Brookside Manor, Overbrook. She was 92.

She was born Feb. 9, 1926, near Lyndon, the daughter of George E. And Gertrude Gordon Allison. She graduated from Lyndon High School.

She married Robert Bourne. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She was a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She volunteered for the election board and census. She lived in Osage City since her husband’s death in 2010.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Derald Bourne; and two sisters, Thelma and Freda.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Sperry and husband, Brian, Boulder, Colo.; a son, Fred Bourne and wife, Lynne, Carbondale; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Family request attendees where purple in her honor. Cremation has taken place and family will have a private inurnment at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.