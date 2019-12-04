July 17, 1923 – April 8, 2019

TOPEKA — Albert Smith, Overbrook, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 95.

He was born July 17, 1923, on the family farm north of Osage City, the son of Virgil and Florence Anderson Smith, Sr. He lived near Richland before moving to a farm north of Overbrook.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. He farmed for 68 years.

He served on the ASCS committee for 16 years, Elk Township Board, Farmers Co-Op board and helped initiate and organize Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church, Richland American Legion and Overbrook American Legion.

He married Letha Ecord Dec. 17, 1949, at Richland. She survives. To this union three sons and a daughter were born.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Florence; six brothers, Ralph, Wilmer, Lloyd, Arlie, Virgil Jr. and Charlie Smith; and four sisters, Elsie Anderson, Frances de Lain, Jessie Hoy and Letha Smith.

Besides his wife of 69 years, he is survived by four children, Bruce Smith and wife, Debbie, Moore, Okla., Karen Stromgren and husband, Leroy, Osage City, Neil Smith and wife, Joni, Overbrook, and Russell Smith and wife, Stephanie, Overbrook; a brother, Hayden Smith, Berryton; a sister, Alice Schneider, Plano, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Overbrook United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18 in the fellowship hall at the church. Inurnment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church, Lickskillet School or Overbrook American Legion Post No. 239 and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.