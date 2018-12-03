Sept. 3, 1934 – March 11, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Alberta Ann Moore, Overbrook, died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Peterson Health Care, Osage City. She was 83.

She was born Sept. 3, 1934 in rural Overbrook, the daughter of Albert H. Grove and Edna Lucille Shively Grove. She was a lifelong Overbrook resident graduating from Overbrook High School with the class of 1953.

She married James Henry Moore June 7, 1953, Richland. They shared 58 years of marriage until James death in 2012.

She worked as an office assistant for Commercial Insurance of Topeka for 40 years until her retirement in 2000.

She was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church and Fidelity Chapter No. 38 of the Order of the Eastern Star of Carbondale. She was an avid Bunco player and belonged to a club for many years. She always enjoyed her time playing cards with her friends.

She was always excited to watch her KU Jayhawks play a basketball game and even more ready to watch her children or grandchildren wrestling wherever they had to travel in order to do so. She was very well known for her cooking and always had the family over for Sunday dinner making her Jello for the grandkids or her Kansas Mud dessert. Her family was her greatest pride and she cherished their times when they were together.

Besides her husband, she was preceded by her parents, and a sister, Frances “Irene” Bame.

She is survived by four children, Randy Moore and wife, Sharon, Overbrook, Rick Moore and wife, Lana, Overbrook, Melody Moore and companion, Todd, Topeka, and Ronnie Moore and wife, Tracie, Scranton; 13 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 15 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Berryton. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Midland Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.