Albertina Rose Patterson

April 3, 1924 – Jan. 14, 2018

CARBONDALE — Albertina “Tina” Rose Patterson, Carbondale, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. She was 93.

She was born April 3, 1924, at Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Frank and Annie Gregorio Silva.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Scranton, Ladies Alter and Rosary Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Carbondale and was a past member of the Carbondale Fire Department for over 20 years.

She married John H. Patterson July 17, 1944, at Boston, Mass. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2000.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by two daughters, Cecelia M. Patterson and husband, Darrel, Carbondale, and Patricia A. Thompson and husband, Bob, Warsaw, Mo.; a granddaughter, Rhonda McClain and husband, Stewart, Carbondale; three grandsons, Mike Staworski and wife, Trish, Branson, Mo., Brian Thompson, Carbondale, and Jason Thompson, Warsaw, Mo.; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Francis Silva.

She was cremated. A memorial mass will be 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Scranton. A parish rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the church. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Scranton Building Fund or Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.