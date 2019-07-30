Feb. 19,1922 – July 29, 2019

OVERBROOK — Allene Coffman Hesseltine died Monday, July 29, 2019, at home in Overbrook. She was 97.

She was born Feb. 19, 1922, on a farm one mile south of Overbrook, the daughter of Ross A. Coffman and Maudie E. Radcliff Coffman. She had two brothers, Gerald Coffman and Albert Coffman and two sisters, Marjorie Coffman and Doris Marshall.

She attended Overbrook Rural School, graduating from high school in 1939. She worked in Kansas City.

She started dating Ralph Hesseltine, whom she had known since the eighth grade and had been good friends. He was in the Navy training to be a pilot. When he graduated, they married July 1, 1944, at First United Methodist Church Chapel, Topeka.

Ralph was sent to Florida and she joined him there in August and then on to California to await overseas orders. They lived in Almeda, Calif. He went overseas in February 1945 and she came home and went back to work at Fitts Dry Goods Company. Ralph was discharged in December 1945. They moved to Topeka. They lived in Peabody, where Ralph worked on a daily newspaper for a while. They moved back to Topeka later and then to Overbrook in 1957. She worked as a secretary at Overbrook Grade School. When the school district unified and a new high school was built, she went to work there until 1972. In 1973, they moved to Tulsa, Okla. When Ralph passed away in 1975, she and David came back to Overbrook and she went back to work at the high school in the superintendent’s office and retired in January 1987.

She was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church, UMW Women, Amaranth Club and Fidelis Club.

She is survived by three sons, James Hesseltine and wife, Karen, Overbrook, Scott Hesseltine and wife, Marie, Topeka, and David Hesseltine, Overbrook; four grandsons, Tim Hesseltine and wife, Beth, Kevin Hesseltine and wife, Shawna, Travis Hesseltine, and Ryan Hesseltine and wife, Nicole; and six great grandchildren.

The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions be made to Osage County Help House and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.