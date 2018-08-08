Jan. 23 1926 - July 9, 2018

TOPEKA - Anice Oneda Benton Waltrip, Carbondale, died Monday, July 9,2018, at Midland Care Hospice, Topeka. She was 92.

She was born Jan. 23, 1926, at French Town, Ark., the daughter of the late Cora Carr and Dewitt Benton.

She married Charles Waltrip April 25, 1943, at Salem, Ark. This past April Charles and her celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. He survives of the home.

She worked for several years in the cafeteria as a cook for the Scranton Grade School.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Danny Waltrip and wife, Sheila; a granddaughter, Nancy Waltrip Griffith, Overbrook; a sister, Zada (Benton) Kennedy, Tennessee; and a brother, N.J. Benton and wife, Bonnie, Salem, Ark.

Funeral services were Friday, July 13, 2018, at Salem, Ark. Interment followed at Burk's Chapel Cemetery, Camp, Ark.