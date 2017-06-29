Aug. 8, 1950 – June 23, 2017>/b>

READING — Barbara J. Peat Schlobohm passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, June 23, 2017, at her home in Reading. She was 66.

She was born Aug. 8, 1950 at Kansas City, the daughter of Helen Tomecal and Wilbur Peat. She graduated from Washington High School and Kansas City Kansas Community College and completed both her bachelor and master’s degree in education from Emporia State University.

While at Emporia State University, she was active in several organizations including Treble Clef, a select chorale group. Following her ESU graduation, she held various teaching positions at Kansas City Quindara Elementary, in North Lyon County and in the Lebo-Waverly School districts.

She will be remembered as an accomplished pianist both at Reading United Methodist Church and most recently as the accompanist for vocal music for the Osage City schools. Through her years in Reading, she served in many volunteer capacities including Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and United Way of the Flint Hills volunteer. After her retirement from teaching, she was a volunteer reader for Kansas Services for the Blind in the Talking Book program.

She married G. Charles Schlobohm in May 1974. They made rural Reading their home since that time. He survives. They are the parents of four children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Wilbur Peat, and a brother, Raymond Peat.

She is survived by four children, Jennifer Schlobohm and Chris Corbett, Vancouver, Wash., Molly Schlobohm, Seattle, Wash., and Matthew C. Schlobohm and Brandon L. Schlobohm, both of Reading; a granddaughter, Brooke Corbett; a brother, Richard Peat and wife, Kathy; and a sister, Sharon Peat Smith. She will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews, former students, and music students.

Services will be 10 a.m. June 29 at Reading United Methodist Church, First and Franklin streets, Reading. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., Lebo.

Charitable contributions may be made to Reading United Methodist Church or Lyon County Historical Society and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.