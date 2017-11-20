Barbara Jean Britschge

June 30, 1956 – Nov. 16, 2017

TOPEKA — Barbara Jean Britschge, Burlingame, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at a Topeka hospital. She was 61.

She was born June 30, 1956, at Emporia, the daughter of Melvin P. and Helen V. Kraus Britschge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers, Ronald, Russell, Gary, Dean and Clifford Britschge.

She is survived by three brothers, Max Britschge, Burlingame, Larry Britschge, Emporia, and Gerald Britschge and wife, Joan, Burlingame; three sisters, Donna Everly, Green Mountain Falls, Colo., Joyce Roberts and husband, Mike, Burlingame, and Carolyn Totman and husband, Rodney, Vassar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

