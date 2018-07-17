Becky Jo Ard

Tue, 07/17/2018

Sept. 7, 1953 – July 6, 2018

LEAVENWORTH — Becky Jo Ard, Leavenworth, died Friday, July 6, 2018, with her family by her side. She was 64.

She was born Sept. 7, 1953, at Harveyville, the daughter of Dale and Lora Thompson Crisler.

She married Allen. K. Ard May 28, 1977, at Harveyville, on her parent’s farm. He survives of the home.

She was active and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed mowing, fishing and four wheeling. Her four grandchildren were her true passion.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Tracy Hagan, Lansing, Kelli Lober and husband, Keith, Leavenworth and Ashley Parr and husband, Jeremy, Little Elm, Texas; three siblings, Joyce Crisler, Carbondale, Rex Crisler, Stephenville, Texas, and Terry Crisler, Highland Ranch, Colo.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to honor her memory to St. Luke’s Cancer Foundation, 4225 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, Mo. 64111, or online at saintlukesgiving.org.

