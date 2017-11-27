Benjamin J. Petterson

June 18, 1968 – Nov. 25, 2017

BENEDICT — Benjamin James “B.J.” Petterson died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at his home at Benedict, following a brief battle with cancer. He was 49.

He was born June 18, 1968, at Topeka, the son of Andrew B. and Gladys B. Kaseman Petterson. He grew up in New Strawn and graduated from Burlington High School in 1986. He completed Topeka Electrical JATC in 2010.

He worked as a journeyman wireman electrician for P1 Group, Topeka. He was a member in good standing of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 226, Topeka. He previously worked at KanBuild in Osage City, Coffey County Today, Burlington, and a number of nuclear plant maintenance outages throughout the country.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and “hanging out” with friends.

He married Angel Bolton and they were the parents of a son, Kiefer. They were later divorced. He married Diana Schmidt and they were divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Voth, of the home; a son, Kiefer Bolton and wife, Kait, Denver, Colo.; a brother, Mark Petterson, New Strawn; a sister, Sonia Petterson, Lawrence; and two nieces, Erin Burdick, Burlington, and Bayly Petterson, Topeka.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 2, at Jones Funeral Home, Burlington. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Graceland Cemetery, Burlington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey County Cancer Support Group and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.