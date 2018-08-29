Bernice Arb Hobert

May 18, 1937 – Aug. 28, 2018

CLEARWATER — Berenice D. Arb Hobert went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. She was 81.

She was born May 18, 1937, at Melvern. She was the 10th of 15 children born to Earl E. and Mary A. Elliott Arb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven brothers, Earl Dean, Orville, Eldon, Don, Larry, Warren and Francis Arb.

She is survived by two sons, Ron Hobert, Wichita, and Rod Hobert and wife, Vicki, Clearwater; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph (Holly Kurz), Hannah, Katherine, Tyler and Courtney Hobert; a great-granddaughter, Madyson Hay; two brothers, Dale Arb and wife, Mary Ellen and Howard Arb and wife, JoAnn, all of Melvern; five sisters, Norma Patterson and husband, R.D., Melvern, Wilma Ambrose and husband, Cecil and Delores Ambrose and husband, Dan, all of Wichita, Barbara Ernzen and husband, Ron, Leavenworth, and Shirley Twombly and husband, Tom, St. Joseph, Mo.

Visitation, with family will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Committal service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31 at Melvern Cemetery, Melvern.

Memorial contribution may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. S., Viola, KS 67149.