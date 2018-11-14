Dec. 12, 1934 - Nov. 10, 2018>/b>

WICHITA - Bette Jean Hay Fowler passed into eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Nov. 10, 2018, at Wichita. She was 83.

She was born Dec. 12, 1934, at Arma, the daughter of Harold Peter and Ida Edith Iori Hay. Her older brother, William "Bill" Hay and younger brother, John Charles "Charley" Hay, also grew up in their Scottish - Italian home.

She attended Arma Public Schools through her high school graduation in 1952 and received her RN from Mount Carmel School of Nursing, May 1955, at Pittsburg.

She was married to Franklin David Fowler, Arcadia, on June 3, 1955. She worked as an OB nurse in the U.S. Army Hospital, Frankfort, Germany, as well as Kansas City area hospitals and as a charge nurse for a nursing home at Overbrook.

She moved with her family to Burlingame, in 1963, to join First State Bank. She hosted many varied events and dinners and was active in The Federated Church. A highlight of her time as Youth Group Leader was directing the musical ministry outreach "Come Together."

She also directed youth summer camps as well as VBS for the younger crowd.

She loved making a home for her family and had a passion for cooking, hospitality, photography, traveling, biking, writing, reading and especially for Jesus and her grand and great grandchildren. She moved to McPherson in 2006 and enjoyed going to The First Baptist Church and Kingdom Life Ministries. Throughout her life, she lovingly cultivated deep friendships in and outside of family making all those around her feel at home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill; and a great-grandson, Willis Aiden Fowler.

She is survived by a brother Charley and wife, Mary (Wicinski), a brother Bill's wife, Phyllis (Pentola); three children, a daughter, Jean Ann "Jeanie" Fowler Watson, Tacoma, Wash., and two sons, Franklin David "Dave" Fowler, Tyler, Texas, and John Hay Fowler, McPherson; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Romans 8:37 - 39 NASV

A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Arma United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rosebank Cemetery, Mulberry. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Bedene Funeral Home, Arma. All are welcome to partake in a remembrance luncheon following the Saturday services at Arma United Methodist Church. A memorial celebration luncheon will be held on her birthday in McPherson at First Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka and Salina Rescue Missions and sent in care of Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E Washington, Box 621, Arma, KS 66712.