Oct. 28, 1941 – June 14, 2018

TOPEKA — Betty Jean Hanna, Lyndon, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 76.

She was born Oct. 28, 1941, at Clebit, Okla., the daughter of Curtis and Thelma Needham Hinton. She lived in Lyndon since 1960.

She worked as a keypunch operator, unemployment computer room supervisor, then as a computer programmer for the State of Kansas for 23 years. She was a Sunflower Stepper and was a member of the Lyndon Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.

She married Melville "Hotch" Hanna Sept 25, 1959, at Clinton. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Thelma; a twin brother, Billy; two brothers, Paul and John Lee; and four sisters, Nancy, Pat, Louise and Sandy.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Hotch Jay Hanna and wife, Ann, Navarre, Fla., Terry Hanna and wife, Twila, Lyndon, and Mike Hanna and wife, Laura, Vassar; four grandchildren, Aaron, Tyler, Alicia and Lucas; her dog, Little Bit; two brothers, Curtis Lee and Ricky; and two sisters, Faye and Jeannie.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 22 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 21 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.