December 26, 1950 – February 25, 2017

Billie D. “Bill” Berry, 66, of Florence, passed away on February 25, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, after a battle with cancer.

Bill was born on December 26, 1950, on the family farm near Harveyville to Chet and Flora Berry. Bill graduated from Harveyville High School in 1968. During his life, Bill worked a variety of jobs but his two favorites were logging and driving trucks for ranchers. One of his biggest attributes was his willingness to help family and friends any way he could.

On March 15, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Jacque Bean. To this union one son, Billie D. Berry Jr., was born.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Chet and Flora; two brothers, Jerry Berry and Larry Berry; a half-sister Evelyn Gifford; and a half-brother Paul Berry.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jacque, of the home; son Billie Berry, Jr., and wife Tammy of Kansas City, MO; stepson Gary Armstrong of Florence; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great grandchild who will be born soon.

Bill is also survived by five sisters; Dejores Tucker and husband Delbert of Admire; LaDonna Pierce and husband Marc of Americus; Diane Berry, Linda Berry, and Connie Gardner and husband Jim, all of Osage City; and two brothers, Robert Berry and wife Margit of Admire, and Kenny Berry and girlfriend Susan Lynes of Osage City.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.