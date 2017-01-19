October 14, 1944 – January 17, 2017

Osage City – Billie L. Nedeau, 72, passed away Jan. 17, 2017 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on Oct. 14, 1944 in Kingman, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Rosalia Smith O'Leary.

Billie had lived around the country as an Air Force wife and had been in Topeka for a several years before moving east of Osage City in 1989.

Billie graduated from Pretty Prairie High School and then attended the Wichita Business College. She had worked for Capital City Nissan in Topeka as an Office Manager and Book Keeper. She was a member of the Wild Women of the Frontier and the Kansas Pride and Glory Riders. She was in the Topeka Bowling League and had helped her husband with Bird Dog Trials. She had grown up in the Pretty Prairie United Methodist Church.

Billie was married to William Oliver in 1964, they divorced in 1984 and he passed away in 2016. She married Bill Nedeau in December of 1989.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Rosalia; her son, Jeffrey Oliver in 1986; her step-daughter, Paula Nedeau in 1986 and her brother, J.R. O'Leary in 2009.

Billie is survived by her husband Bill of the home; her daughter, Janet Oliver-Fisher of Manhattan; her step daughter, Jodi Nedeau Perry (Jim) of Carbondale; her step son, Tim Nedeau of Scranton; her sister, Peggy O'Leary Tacha (Roger) of Oakley; her sister-in-law, Joyce O'Leary of Hutchinson; three granddaughters, Alyssa Fisher, Briana Fisher and Brynna Perry; two nephews, Dusty Tacha of Pretty Prairie and Mike O'Leary of Hutchinson

Funeral services for Billie will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Hunting Dog Club, or the Helping Hands Humane Society, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences may be left for the family at feltnerfuneralhome.com.