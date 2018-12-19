Dec. 27, 1957 – Dec. 17, 2018

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Bonnie Marie Nelson, Independence, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her residence. She was 60.

She was born Dec. 27, 1957, at Wellington, the daughter of Glenwood and Bernice Hunt Barlow and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Walter Wyant. They later moved to Burlingame, where she graduated from high school in 1975 and receiving her LPN from Flint Hills Area Vocational Technical School, Emporia.

She worked at Peterson Nursing Home, Osage City, Neosho County Memorial Hospital, Chanute, and Golden Living Center, Wilshire at Lakewood, Truman Medical Center, Lakewood and most recently Truman Gardens.

She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and especially watching her sons and husband play music.

She is survived by her husband, Steven, of the home; two sons, Zachary Nelson and Timothy Nelson, both of Independence, Mo.; three siblings, Stephanie Saulsberry and husband, Daniel, Pleasanton, Stephen Barlow and wife, Janet, Topeka, and Mikel Barlow and wife, Susie, Burlingame; an aunt, Alice Hunt, Belle Plaine; and numerous cousins.

Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.

Donations may be made in her name to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

