May 28, 1959 – April 17, 2019

TOPEKA — Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr, Burlingame, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at a Topeka hospital. She was 59.

She was born May 28, 1959, at Topeka, the daughter of Gerald "Shot" and Patty Whitmore Harr. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1977 and attended Emporia State University.

She owned and operated her own businesses in Burlingame, The Craft Shop for 10 years and Aunt B's for the last 20 years. She was a member of the Burlingame City Council and was the first female mayor of Burlingame.

She married Michael T. Dorr, Aug. 30, 1980, at Burlingame. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald "Shot" Harr, April 9, 2018.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her mother, Patty Harr, Overbrook; a son, Jeremy Dorr and wife, Ashleigh, Emporia; a daughter, Shelby Dorr, Norton; a granddaughter, Kilee Waters, Scranton; two sisters, Debbie Parsons and husband, David, Burlingame, KS; Cathy Fagan and husband, Chuck, Burlingame; 12 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

She was cremated. Graveside inurnment services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Ramskill Memorial Chapel, Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. The family will greet friends and relatives 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Burlingame Recreation Commission and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.