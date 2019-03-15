Dec. 13, 1959 – March 11, 2019

TOPEKA — Britta Sue Browning Whitaker died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home in Topeka. She was 59.

She was born Dec. 13, 1959, at Topeka, the daughter of Richard and Marla Schultz Browning. She grew up in Topeka, where she graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1977. She also lived in Bremerton, Washington, Kansas City and Gardner before moving back to Topeka.

She worked in banking for many years and was a trustee officer. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Roger Nix.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Marla Browning, Quenemo; a sister, Donice Browning, Quenemo; and two stepbrothers, Harley Browning, Topeka and Keith Browning, La Veta, Colorado.

Funeral services for Britta will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, north of Pomona Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or charity of donor's choice and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.