April 24, 1950 – July 30, 2018

TOPEKA — Bruce Wayne Akins died July 30, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 68.

He was born April 24, 1950, at Ann Arbor, Mich., the son of Keith and Reeta Akins. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Allied-Signal, Phoenix, Ariz.; Payless ShoeSource, Topeka; and Flint Hills Construction, Topeka.

He was a skilled carpenter and his artistry can be seen in businesses and homes across the United States. Bruce and his wife, Diane, were avid golfers and found particular joy golfing with dear friends at Osage City Municipal Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, and his father, Keith.

He is survived by his mother, Reeta, Topeka; three children: Denise (Ray), Osage City, Jeri (Brandon), Columbia, Mo., and Darrin (Shannon), Topeka; five siblings; and 11 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City Public Library, 515 Main St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.