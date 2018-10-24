Burlingame Schools' Color Run

By Tammy Schlingmann on Wed, 10/24/2018 - 09:07

Burlingame's student council sponsored a Color Run Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Read more about it in the October 25, 2018 edition of The Osage County Herald-Chronicle. Do not have a subscription? Online subscriptions and print sub subscriptions, which includes free online access, are available. Contact the office at (785) 528-3511 and we will be happy to set you up with a subscription.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us