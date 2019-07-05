March 1, 1955 – May 5, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Carl William “Bill” Spicer died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was 64.

He was born March 1, 1955, at Emporia, the son of Clarence Edward and Claire Jean Asklund Spicer. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1973. He played JUCO basketball one year and then attend Emporia State University for a year.

He married Jeri Patton June 3, 1992. She survives of the home.

He worked as rural mail carrier and worked many years doing carpentry with Dave Hafenstein.

He was an avid sports fan, especially watching his daughter play volleyball. He was a member of Rural Carriers Union and a director for Swedish Mutual Aid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Spicer; and a grandson, Ryan Lane.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by a daughter, Carly Spicer, Emporia; a stepdaughter, Sheri Oswald and husband, Rod, Osage City; a stepson, Dallas Lane and wife, Tracy, Reading; three sisters, Cindy Spicer, Phoenix, Ariz., Sue Spicer, Topeka, and Joyce Burge, Topeka; a sister-in-law, Donna Spicer, Wakarusa; a brother, LeRoy Spicer and wife, Barbara, Topeka; three grandchildren, Rylie Oswald, Tyler Oswald and Callie Lane; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11 at Osage City Community Building, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service at the Community Building. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ryan Lane Memorial Foundation and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.