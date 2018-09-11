June 2, 1926 – Nov. 5, 2018

WICHITA — Carrol Ramsey Niles Henderson died Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Via Christi Hospital, Wichita. She was 92.

She was born June 2, 1926, at Ft. Scott, the daughter of Dr. Arch and Nellie Kelly Ramsey. She grew up in Uniontown and lived near Lyndon from 1950 to 2015, when she moved to Wichita.

She attended Ft. Scott Junior College and transferred to Kansas State University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in general home economics in 1948.

She worked as a extension home agent for Leavenworth County and in 1950, was the first extension home economist for Coffey County. She was the first female school board member for Lyndon schools in the early 1960s.

In 1974, she received her masters degree in institutional management from Kansas State University. She served on Kansas Dietetic Associations Committee for licensure of dieticians in 1988 and became the first licensed dietitian in the state of Kansas in 1991. She was the Distinguished Kansas Dietitian.

As a dietitian, she did the meal planning for several nursing homes over the years, the first of which was in Lyndon and Overbrook. Later, she worked for homes in Lawrence, Waverly, Osage City and Emporia.

She was a member of American Dietetic Association, American Home Economics Association, Kansas Dietetic Association and served as co-chairperson for the legislative committee. She was a member of Kaw Valley Dietetic Association, Omicron Nu, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Upsilon Omicron, Phi Delta Gamma, Society for Nutrition Education, Margaret Justin Fund for Home Economics at KSU, Osage County Home Economics Association, Osage County 4-H Advisory Committee, Business and Professional Women's Club and KSU Human Ecology Alumni Board.

She was always active in local affairs as well. She was a member of Lyndon and Vassar United Methodist Churches, president of Lyndon United Methodist Women and was UMW church dinner chairwoman for 40 years. She was 4-H clothing and knitting leader for 15 years, provided snacks for Lyndon Methodist Church After School Kids, Lyndon Carnegie Library Board and served at Help House in Lyndon.

She married Irving Niles Nov. 5, 1950, at her parents home at Uniontown. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1990. She married John Henderson Sept. 11, 1993, at Lyndon. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2000.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Niles; her parents, Arch and Nellie; and three brothers, Lynn Ramsey, Dr. Harold Ramsey and William Ramsey.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Niles-Lusk and husband, James and Dr. Norma Niles Moore and husband, Steven; six grandchildren, Patrick Niles and wife, Kelly, Andrea Niles-Nikodym and husband, Frank, Marcus Moore and wife, Ashley, Stephanie McDonald and husband, Clark, Nathan Lusk and wife, Lauren and Thomas Lusk and wife, Alison; six great-grandchildren; and six step-children, Kevin Wilcoxon, Harold Ewing, Sandy Edgington, Kathy Hicks, Tim Wilcoxon and wife, Debbie and Karen Freberg.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Carnegie Library, Lyndon United Methodist Church or Vassar United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.